McAllen police seeking persons of interest in aggravated assault investigation

Photos of persons of interest. Photo credit McAllen Police Department.

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating two persons of interest in an aggravated assault investigation.

In a news release, McAllen PD provided images of the people that were caught on a surveillance camera.

One of the persons of interest is described as a heavy-set Hispanic male in his 40s with long white hair and tattoos on both of his arms. He was last seen wearing a white sports jersey with the number 97, a white ball cap, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

The other person of interest is described as a Hispanic female with dark hair and was last seen wearing a blue blouse with green laces, a black skirt and black high heels.

The news release did not provide details of the investigation.

Those with information on the identity and location of the persons of interest are urged to call the McAllen Crime stoppers at 956-687-8477.