McAllen police seeking stalking and assault suspect
The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 29-year-old suspect accused of stalking and assaulting one individual.
Osiel Hernandez is wanted on charges of assault and stalking, according to a news release.
Police said Hernandez reportedly made multiple attempts to enter a residence on Saturday at the 4100 block of Galveston Avenue, causing the victim to fear for their safety.
“During one of those incidents, Osiel Hernandez assaulted the victim,” police said in a news release.
Hernandez is described as weighing 145 pounds, having a height of 5’7 and black hair and brown eyes.
Those with any information on Hernandez’s arrest are urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
