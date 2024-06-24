McAllen police seeking teen runaway

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a teen who was reported missing nearly three weeks ago.

Kimberly Michelle Cardenas’ voluntary absence was reported to McAllen police by her family on Tuesday, June 4, according to a news release.

Cardenas, 16, was last seen in the area of the 500 Block of east Jasmine Avenue, the release stated.

“There is concern about her wellbeing and police officers are searching for her,” the release added.

Cardenas is described as a Hispanic female with a height of 5’2” and a weight of approximately 105 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The release noted that harboring a runaway is a Class “A” misdemeanor, and any person who knowingly harbors a runaway may be so charged.

Those with any information on Cardenas’ location are urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.