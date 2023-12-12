McAllen police: Stabbing suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

A stabbing suspect was shot by McAllen police after charging at an officer with a knife Tuesday morning.

Delwyn Jeovany Pinto, 37, allegedly stabbed a male at around 8 p.m. Monday.

A spokesperson with the McAllen Police Department, Olivia Lopez, said officers responded to the 1000 block of Business Highway 83 in reference to a person who was stabbed multiple times.

Lopez said the reporting person said a male was stabbed in the eye and face and was bleeding on the ground. The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was transported to a local hospital for emergency care.

Police said the victim remains hospitalized and the reason for the stabbing is still unknown.

Later in the evening at around 3:30 a.m. patrolling officers were waved down by a male at the 4000 block of north 23rd Street.

Responding officers said the male, identified as Pinto, was approaching them with a knife. The officers said the "suspect threatened them with a knife and charged at them."

Lopez said one of the responding officers discharged their firearm and shot Pinto in the upper body. The officers provided first aid and summoned emergency medical care.

Lopez said Pinto was taken to a local hospital, but later died.

The responding officer that discharged his firearm is Officer Manuel Puente, who has been with the McAllen Police Department for two years.