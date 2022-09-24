McAllen police: Three charged in connection with assault at Sharyland Pioneer High School

Three male subjects, including a juvenile, were charged Saturday in connection with an assault investigation at Sharyland Pioneer High School.

Achilles Barroso, 17, Angel Saldivar, 18, and an unidentified juvenile were charged with assault in connection with an incident that occurred on campus Friday, according to McAllen police spokeswoman Officer Olivia Lopez.

Bond for all three individuals was set at $5,000 each.