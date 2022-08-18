McAllen seeking submissions for shoebox floats for holiday shoebox parade

The city of McAllen on Wednesday announced its plans for its annual holiday parade.

This year, event leaders are asking residents to get creative and hands-on.

They're asking people to convert shoeboxes into floats and incorporate this year's theme into the project. The theme is Southpole and beyond.

Once all the submissions are received, the city will host a shoebox parade before the Christmas parade.

"It will be televised. We'll air it right before, but then the winning entry will be made into an actual float next year," said Xochitl Mora, a spokesperson for the city of McAllen.

If you're interested in creating a unique shoebox, you can submit your design to the city of McAllen's office of communications.

The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 3 p.m.