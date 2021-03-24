McAllen small business bounces back after days without power due to winter storm

After spending most of last week without power, business is starting to pick up again at Vege Market in McAllen.

The family-owned business was left without electricity for several days as the Valley experienced record low temperatures.

Carlos Casimiro, a cook at Vege Market, said the business was forced to close their doors because they couldn't process transactions.

Some days their power would go in and out, forcing them to close after only hours of being open. Other days, there was no power at all.

Thousands of dollars were lost in just one week; a big hit for the small business and it's loyal customers.

When power was finally restored, a surge of customers looking for produce were met with limited stock, due to canceled deliveries due to the bad weather.

"It was limited stuff," Casimiro said. "Limited food."

On Sunday, the deliveries they were expecting arrived and allowed the business to finally restock their shelves.