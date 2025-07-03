McAllen spraying for mosquitoes ahead of Independence Day parade

The stage is set for the city of McAllen’s 97th annual Independence Day celebration.

As part of the festivities, the city will hold their annual parade in downtown McAllen on Friday morning.

To prepare for the parade, the city is spraying for mosquitoes along the parade route after several days of rainy weather.

The city said mosquitos could become a problem, especially for those out at the parade.

McAllen Health and Code Enforcement Director Nancy Treviño said crews will begin spraying at 3 a.m. along the Main Street parade route. Crews will then spray Archer Park and the area around McAllen High School for the fireworks show.

In the coming days — weather permitting — crews will be spraying the entire city, Treviño said.

Treviño said members of the public can do their part to control the mosquito population.

“If there's toys, tires, buckets, birdbaths, swimming pools, tip those over — drain them out,” Treviño said. “Mosquitos grow very quickly.”

Those spending the 4th of July holiday outdoors can also wear long sleeve clothing and use mosquito repellent.

Watch the video above for the full story.