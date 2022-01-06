x

McAllen unveils largest rosca de reyes in the Valley

2 hours 51 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, January 06 2022 Jan 6, 2022 January 06, 2022 6:22 PM January 06, 2022 in News - Local
By: Trevier Gonzalez

With January 6 marking Dia de Reyes, the city of McAllen celebrated the holiday by unveiling the largest rosca in the Rio Grande Valley.

RELATED: Dia de Reyes marks a sweet tradition in Hispanic culture

Those attending the last day of McAllen’s South Pole Illuminated Festival were treated to the rosca, which had a length of 56 feet. 

RELATED: Mexicans continue tradition of king cakes

Families receiving a slice of rosca were also able to enjoy one last stroll through the festival.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days