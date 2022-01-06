Dia de Reyes marks a sweet tradition in Hispanic culture

January 6 is Dia de Reyes, marking the day the three wise men were said to have visited the newborn Jesus Christ.

In Hispanic culture, the occasion is celebrated with the Rosca de Reyes, traditional sweet bread that bears meaning.

Hector Davila, owner of the bakery La Mexicana, said he has been making roscas for years.

“We were one of the first ones, which I know of, here in Edinburg that started making la rosca," Davila said. “The thing that I love about this is when it's family getting together and following a tradition."