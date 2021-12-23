x

McHi's Celina Saenz: A-Game On and Off the Court

Wednesday, December 22 2021
By: Bella Michaels

You may be familair with McHi's Lady Bulldog Celina Saenz as she dominated in volleyball her past four years. Now she's hooping it up to a different net this season. For more, watch the story here: 

