Medical Breakthroughs: Computer program to help dentists track changes to teeth over time

A group of researchers is working to make it easier for dentists to find any issues with our teeth. This being done through a new computer program.

Periodontal Disease is an infection and inflammation of the gums. If left untreated, advanced stages can lead to underlying bone loss.

"Then you have more of a choice, but remove the teeth and then go for replacing teeth," Thankum Khaviliakut said.

Khaviliakut and her team are working on a computer program to make it easier for dentists to track changes over time and catch it early.

"If it is discovered early, it can be reversed with very simple treatment," Khaviliakut said.

The earliest stage, known as Gingivitis, has some warning signs.

"Bad breath or a bad taste in our mouth or bleeding while tooth-brushing," Khaviliakut said.

Deborah Ferguson's moderate case was discovered about 10 years ago. Since then, she's undergone treatment and sees a dental hygienist every three to six months.

"Well, I was able to maintain mine and still have maintained it to this day," Ferguson said.

Dentists stress this can all be prevented with good oral hygiene.

"Visiting dental practices regularly, tooth brushing, flossing," Ferguson said. "I floss in the car, I floss wherever I eat in the restaurant...so it does make you kind of a fanatic."

Things such as smoking, diabetes, heart disease and autoimmune diseases can also increase your risk of periodontal disease.