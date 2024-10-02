Medical Breakthroughs: New procedure to help those with heart defects

A rare heart condition that some babies are born with. It's a combination of heart problems that affect the structure of the heart.

A new procedure is helping these hearts get healthier.

Amanda Tillman is no stranger to this condition.

"I've been inside the hospital, you know, ever since I was practically, you know, like I was born," Tillman said.

Tillman was diagnosed at birth with Tetralogy of Fallot, a congenital heart defect that impacts normal blood flow to the heart.

"I had surgery right before I started kindergarten," Tillman said.

Almost 30 years later, Tillman became exhausted and had trouble keeping up with the demands of being a mother, a wife, and as a nurse, when she heard her heartbeat, she knew something was not right.

Pediatric Cardiologist Robert English at Wolfson Children's Hospital is using a new minimally invasive procedure to replace the leaky pulmonary valve.

"Which we can use in those patients that have a severely enlarged pathway to the lungs," English said.

The harmony valve is inserted through a caterer in the groin and snaked up through the body to the heart.

"The harmony valve is, I would say, it's kind of shaped like a dumbbell. It's wider on either end, and narrower in the middle," English said.

Giving patients like Tillman a less risky option to repair their valve.

"It's a game changer, having one or two heart surgeries in your lifetime versus four or five, it makes a really big difference as well," English said.

Now, Tillman feels like she can be the wife, mother and nurse she wants to be.

Tetralogy of Fallot can happen to anyone and can't be prevented, but family history is one risk factor.

As for Tillman, her mother also was born with a congenital heart defect that put her more at risk and also has had several surgeries throughout her life.

As for Tillman's daughter, they are waiting for her to be checked, but if there is a complication, it's likely fixing it will be less complicated.

Dr. English says roughly 75 percent of his patients, who were only offered open-heart surgery, are now eligible for the less invasive harmony valve.