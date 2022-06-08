Member of Grupo Hercules Arrested, Linked to 2014 Murders of 3 Valley Siblings

PROGRESO – A murder suspect linked to an organized crime group in Mexico is behind bars.

Investigators say Luis Alfredo Baisi is likely responsible for the beating and killing of three Rio Grande Valley siblings execution style.

Baisi, the top leader of Grupo Hercules, was recently arrested and charged with extortion and engaging in criminal activity.

The National Human Rights Commission also accuse Matamoros city officials, the Mexican Navy and police – at both the state and federal levels – of covering up the 2014 killings.

KRGV’s Carolina Cruz spoke with the family of Alex, Jose Angel and Erica Alvarado Rivera whose members vow to never stop fighting for justice.

Watch the video above for the full story.

