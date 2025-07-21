Men arrested following shooting near Jaime Zapata Boat Ramp

Two men were arrested Sunday after one of them shot at the Jaime Zapata Memorial Boat Ramp, according to a news release from the Cameron County Precinct 1 Constable’s office.

The shooting was reported Sunday at around 7:30 p.m. when a CBP agent saw a man holding an AR-15-style rifle and standing outside a white GMC truck parked along TX Highway 48.

The man, identified as Esteban Luis Angel Macias, discharged the firearm at the direction of the boat ramp where families, pedestrians, and vehicles were present, the news release stated.

The driver of the vehicle, identified in the release as Leonardo Perez, led authorities on a brief chase that ended about half a mile east of the boat ramp.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Macias was arrested on charges of deadly conduct and tampering with evidence, and Perez was arrested on a charge of evading arrest, the release added,

“This type of reckless and dangerous behavior will not be tolerated in our community,” the constable’s office stated in the news release. “We remain fully committed to protecting the residents of Cameron County.”