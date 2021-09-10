Mercedes mayor's home damaged in house fire

The home of Mercedes Mayor Oscar Montoya was severely damaged by a fire that broke out Thursday evening.

Firefighters from several Valley cities responded to the fire that broke out Thursday evening.

Montoya said no one was injured in the fire, although his parents and son were at home at the time.

While many of his belongings were lost in the fire, Montoya said he's thankful his family is safe and for the support the community has already provided.

"When I got here, they were surrounded by people, with water and food and, we had businesses bringing food," Montoya said. "It was very heartwarming and especially for my parents. I'm glad about that."