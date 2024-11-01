Mercedes mother arrested after 2-month-old child suffers fractured elbow, rib

A mother was arrested after her two-month-old infant suffered a fractured elbow and was found with an old rib fracture, according to Mercedes Police Chief Frank Sanchez.

Sanchez said Mercedes police officers were alerted to the hospitalization of an infant, who was "admitted with concerning injuries." Investigators determined the child had suffered a fractured elbow.

The investigation revealed the mother, identified as Leslie Zamora, had taken the child to a store on Saturday but forgot to bring formula. The child then began crying out of hunger and Zamora became "increasingly frustrated," according to Sanchez.

Sanchez said Zamora pulled the baby's arm with enough force to fracture the infant's elbow. It was also discovered the infant had an older rib fracture that appeared to be healing on its own.

Zamora was arrested and is expected to be arraigned on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.