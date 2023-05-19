x

Mercedes Softball Looking to Make History, on a Mission to Reach the Elite 8

1 hour 51 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, May 19 2023 May 19, 2023 May 19, 2023 11:28 AM May 19, 2023 in Sports - High School
By: Bella Michaels

MERCEDES, TEXAS -- The Mercedes Tigers are headed to the Region IV-5A Semifinals for the second time ever... the last time being in 2016. The Tigers are on a mission to make school history by reaching the Elite 8.

They're one step closer to their goal as they head to San Antonio Southwest High School to face Smithson Valley at 7 p.m. tonight. 

Watch the story above to see how they've been preparing.

