Mercedes Softball Looking to Make History, on a Mission to Reach the Elite 8

MERCEDES, TEXAS -- The Mercedes Tigers are headed to the Region IV-5A Semifinals for the second time ever... the last time being in 2016. The Tigers are on a mission to make school history by reaching the Elite 8.

They're one step closer to their goal as they head to San Antonio Southwest High School to face Smithson Valley at 7 p.m. tonight.

Watch the story above to see how they've been preparing.