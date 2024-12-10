Message in a bottle from Florida found on South Padre Island beach

A South Padre Island resident found a message in a bottle that washed ashore along the beach.

Laurie Coker found the bottle while walking her dogs Saturday morning. She says she thought it was trash, until she picked it up.

The message inside read "love the beach too, Maci;" it was dated June 15, 2024. Two other names were also written on the message, and the sender is from Florida.

Coker says she plans to respond to the message and toss it back in the water.

"I'm going to walk as far as I can down the jetties when the tides going out and throw it back out into the Gulf. Hopefully somebody else will find it, and they'll either think it's trash and throw it away or they'll open it and find that and maybe add to it and send it on its way as well," Coker said.

Coker wrote a message of her own, saying "found on South Padre Island."