Mexican national residing in Sebastian pleads guilty to illegally reentering the U.S.
A man from El Trapiche, Guerrero, Mexico has pleaded guilty to illegally reentering the United States, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.
The news release said 49-year-old Angel Zavaleta-Rodriguez was previously removed from the U.S. in August 2000, but then returned. Authorities removed him in November 2023, but encountered him again in Harlingen on March 25.
According to the news release, Zavaleta-Rodriguez had been residing in Sebastian illegally.
A U.S. district judge accepted Zavaleta-Rodriguez's plea and has scheduled his sentencing for September 7. Zavaleta-Rodriguez faces up to 20 years in prison and a possible $250,000 fine, according to the news release.
Zavaleta-Rodriguez has been and will remain in custody pending that hearing.
