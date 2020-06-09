Mexican state arrests border labor lawyer Susana Prieto

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Border state authorities have arrested a crusading labor lawyer who led 2019 walkouts for higher wages at border assembly plants known as maquiladoras. Detectives arrested Susana Prieto Monday on charges that included inciting riot, threats and coercion. Prieto recently campaigned in Ciudad Juarez against policies at maquiladora plants that put workers at risk of catching coronavirus. Prieto taped her own detention and posted it on social media, saying she had been expecting the arrest. Prieto claims that officials in the border states of Chihuahua and Tamaulipas, where she was arrested, are persecuting her because she affected the economic interests of maquiladora operators.

