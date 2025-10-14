Mexico facing end-of-month deadline to deliver water to Rio Grande

Mexico has until the end of the month to make good on a promise to deliver water to the United States.

In April, the U.S. and Mexico signed a deal requiring Mexico to send a certain amount of water to the Rio Grande.

Hidalgo County water advocate Sonny Hinojosa believes they'll meet that goal set in April, but he says Mexico is still falling short on the water owed under a 1944 treaty.

"As we all know, that the '44 treaty has no penalty provisions. So we're trying to incorporate something into USMCA when it's renegotiated and hopefully that'll put some teeth into the '44 treaty," Hinojosa said.

Under the 1944 treaty, Mexico still owes around 900,000 acre feet of water. The five-year cycle to deliver that water ends this month.

Last week, Rio Grande Valley farmers, lawmakers and water advocates, like Hinojosa, met. They're urging everyone to provide input on that United States, Mexico, Canada Agreement.

They hope, through that input, Mexico will face penalties for not holding up their end of the treaty.