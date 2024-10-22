Michelle Vallejo seeks rematch against Monica De La Cruz for 15th Congressional District seat

Early Voting continues today across the Rio Grande Valley, and more than 30,000 people voted on the first day.

One of the races on the ballot is for Congressional District 15. Republican Monica De La Cruz holds the position, and she is running against Michelle Vallejo.

On Monday, De La Cruz held a Get Out the Vote rally in McAllen, where she spoke about her plans if she is re-elected.

"I can keep working on the issues that are important to our community. Issues like border security, a strong economy, and making sure that our grandparents have their social security benefits," De La Cruz said.

De La Cruz is the first Republican and the first woman to represent District 15.

She is being challenged by Democrat Michelle Vallejo, who also voted in the Valley on Monday.

Vallejo spoke about what her plans are if she is elected.

"Our number one priority is what I've been hearing from voters every single day on the campaign trail. It's lowering costs for everyday living, also increasing access to quality, affordable health care here in South Texas," Vallejo said.

This is a rematch of the election that was held in 2022 when De La Cruz was elected into office.

Early Voting runs until November 1 and anyone wanting to vote by mail must apply for a mail-in ballot by the end of this week.

Election Day is November 5.