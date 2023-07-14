Migrant organizations in Brownsville and Matamoros reporting decrease in crossings

A pro-immigration organization in Brownsville says the border is seeing fewer migrants, with numbers staying between 100 and 200 people per day.

The number reported by Team Brownsville is the opposite of what officials predicted would happen once Title 42 was lifted more than two months ago.

A shelter in Matamoros is also seeing a decrease in migrants.

“A migrant told us that there are fewer people because they say it's the rainy season, and so right now the rivers are very high, so people are thinking more about passing,” Team Brownsville spokesperson Mercedes Pérez said.

The organization added that despite the number of migrants dropping, it could change at any time.