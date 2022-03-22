Migrant Toddler Struck in Hit-and-Run in Critical Condition

MATAMOROS, TAMPS, MEXICO - A migrant toddler is fighting to stay alive after a hit-and-run in Tamaulipas.

Tamaulipas Attorney General office confirmed an investigation is underway.

On Sunday, someone driving a Cherokee SUV truck struck the two-year old child and then took off.

An immigrant advocate, Glady Cañas, working with the family tells us the family is waiting to request asylum on the Mexican side of the B & M bridge across from Brownsville.

The family is from an indigenous region in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas.

The boy is in critical condition.

A local organization supporting migrants, Angry Tias & Abuelas, will be helping cover the medical costs.