Migrant welcome center in Brownsville prepares for possible surge

A non-profit organization in Brownsville is preparing for a possible migrant surge.

Team Brownsville helps migrants who cross the border legally to get to their next destination.

Currently, they're helping anywhere between 300 and 500 migrants a day. Two months ago, that daily average was around 150.

In downtown Brownsville, migrants are gathering near a welcome center at the bus station. Each one is receiving help from a non-profit to get to their final destination.

Team Brownsville Director Andrea Rutnik said the group's welcome center is helping anywhere between 300 and 500 people a day. Half of them are children who have traveled here with their families.

Because of what's happening in the Eagle Pass and El Paso areas, Rudnik believes her group could soon be helping more migrants.

"If their numbers are surging up, and they have way too many, then we are the receivers of that decompression," Rudnik said. "We are hearing that we may get more people, up to a thousand people a day. We don't know when that will happen, and it might not even happen this weekend, but we just want to be prepared."

Team Brownsville has been busy buying supplies. They stocked up on more children's clothes than usual.

While the future is unknown, Rudnik says regardless, they're ready to help.

Watch the video above for the full story.