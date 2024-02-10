Migrantes rescatados después de que un contrabandista condujera su coche a Río Grande
Tres migrantes fueron rescatados en el Río Grande por un oficial quien está asignado a la Operación Estrella Solitaria.
La situación comenzó cuando los contrabandistas, al notar la presencia policial en Roma, huyeron conduciendo hacia el Río.
El vehículo en el que viajaban fue arrastrado por la corriente, alejándolos de la orilla.
Ante esta emergencia, el Sargento López fue quien rescató a los migrantes y los llevó a salvo a la orilla estadounidense.
Afortunadamente, no se reportaron heridos en el rescate.
