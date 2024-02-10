x

Migrantes rescatados después de que un contrabandista condujera su coche a Río Grande

3 hours 22 minutes 29 seconds ago Saturday, February 10 2024 Feb 10, 2024 February 10, 2024 5:05 PM February 10, 2024 in Noticias RGV

Tres migrantes fueron rescatados en el Río Grande por un oficial quien está asignado a la Operación Estrella Solitaria.

La situación comenzó cuando los contrabandistas, al notar la presencia policial en Roma, huyeron conduciendo hacia el Río.

El vehículo en el que viajaban fue arrastrado por la corriente, alejándolos de la orilla.

Ante esta emergencia, el Sargento López fue quien rescató a los migrantes y los llevó a salvo a la orilla estadounidense. 

Afortunadamente, no se reportaron heridos en el rescate.

