Migrants in Caravan Being Deported, Moved to Reynosa

EAGLE PASS – Migrants in the caravan near Eagle Pass are being deported by the Mexican government.

The migrant caravan of nearly 2,000 people arrived to Piedras Negras, Mexico across the border from Eagle Pass; in response, the government and state sent many officers.

The sheriff in Maverick County says the immigrants are being deported back to Honduras, as well as another state in Mexico.

On Friday, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency to address what he calls a border security and humanitarian crisis.

An argument is expected to come down in court on what is considered an “emergency”.

The White House says because of developments like these, more needs to be done at the border.

