Migrants seeking asylum concerned of potential shutdown of CBP One app

With just days left until President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration, migrants who use the CBP One app to apply for asylum are worried the app will no longer be an option for them.

Since 2023, over 900,000 migrants have used the CBP app to make an appointment to apply for asylum, but President-Elect Trump has made his views on eliminating the app very clear.

During his presidential campaign, Trump and his Border Czar Tom Homan have promised mass deportations starting on day one of his presidency.

Immigration attorney Susana Silva explains what this could mean for the asylum process.

"Yes, if he indicates that he will cancel the app, it will bring a lot of groups that are pro-immigrants, and want to defend it. Also, if they may cancel DACA or the DPS, it all takes time to just wait and see what happens," Silva said.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, more than 800,000 migrants were able to make an appointment through the app from January 2023 to October 2024. The app is still currently up and running and appointments are available.

Mexico's government is working to create its own version of the app, and it's expected to be rolled out sometime in January.

Mexican nationals will be able to send notifications through the app if they think they're being detained in the United States.