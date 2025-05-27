Minimarket ofrece diferentes servicios para pequeños negocios
Selfies & More Mini Market ofrece un espacio divertido para las pequeñas empresas a tener su producto o servicio sin gastos de más.
El negocio acoge diferentes eventos de networking, eventos de pintura, o reuniones.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
