Missing Weslaco man found safe

Ricardo Diaz. Photo credit: Weslaco Police Department

UPDATE: On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, the Weslaco Police Department announced that 37-year-old Ricardo Diaz was found and is safe.

Previous version of this story below:

The Weslaco Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 37-year-old man who has been missing for a week.

Ricardo Diaz was last seen on July 14, according to police.

Diaz is described as having a height of 5’7, a weight of 155 pounds and the word “Graciela” tattooed on his chest.

Diaz also has a tattoo of the Houston Texans logo on his chest, police added.

Those with any information regarding Diaz’s location are urged to call the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968-8591.