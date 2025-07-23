Missing Weslaco man found safe
UPDATE: On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, the Weslaco Police Department announced that 37-year-old Ricardo Diaz was found and is safe.
Previous version of this story below:
The Weslaco Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 37-year-old man who has been missing for a week.
Ricardo Diaz was last seen on July 14, according to police.
Diaz is described as having a height of 5’7, a weight of 155 pounds and the word “Graciela” tattooed on his chest.
Diaz also has a tattoo of the Houston Texans logo on his chest, police added.
Those with any information regarding Diaz’s location are urged to call the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968-8591.
More News
News Video
-
Wednesday, July 23, 2025: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
-
Teen in stable condition following shooting in rural Edinburg
-
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs placed on PUP list
-
Starr County association seeking more volunteers in Central Texas flood relief efforts
-
Rio Grande City replacing all water meters following $1 million loss
Sports Video
-
George Pickens speaks on his role within Cowboys' offense
-
Former UTRGV catcher Steven Lancia signs with White Sox
-
UTRGV Football participates in SLC Media Day
-
Cowboys give insight into current state of Micah Parsons' contract extension talks
-
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones explains decision to hire Brian Schottenheimer as head...