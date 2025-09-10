Mission appoints 2 interim co-city managers

After placing their city manager on paid administrative leave, Mission city leaders named two men to share the city manager duties.

Andy Garcia and Juan Terrazas were named interim co-city managers in a Tuesday city council meeting. Both men served as assistant city managers prior to the appointment.

The city of Mission previously confirmed they placed City Manager Mike Perez on paid administrative leave on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

No reason for the leave was provided.

Garcia and Terrazas will be interim co-city managers while Perez is on leave.

“Their combined experience and commitment to mission will ensure a seamless transition and continued progress for our community,” Mission Mayor Norie Garza said in a statement to Channel 5 News.