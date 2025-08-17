x

Mission CISD implements cell phone policy for upcoming school year

Mission Consolidated Independent School District now has a new cell phone policy. 

It was released in connection to the new state law banning cell phones in the classroom.

The district is allowing students to bring their phones and other devices, but they must be turned off and put away.

Mission CISD is one of the many Rio Grande Valley school districts to announce their new cell-phone policy.

So far, other school districts that are following the new state law include IDEA Public Schools, Brownsville Independent School District, Donna Independent School District, La Joya Independent School District, Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District and McAllen Independent School District.

