Valley IDEA campuses upgrade safety and security measures

Students at IDEA Public Schools in the Rio Grande Valley may notice the safety and security upgrades on campus.

IDEA Robindale is one of several IDEA schools that are welcoming kids back to class. This is the sixth year the campus has been in operation in Brownsville. The school houses nearly 800 students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

This year, IDEA Public Schools has 35,000 students enrolled and have a total of 51 schools in the Valley.

IDEA Robindale Principal Jessica Hinojosa says interest and enrollment at their schools continue to grow. More Valley families are turning to IDEA to get their kids college ready.

The schools have a structured learning environment and enhanced nutrition programs. As the new school year begins, safety is a top priority.

IDEA Robindale has a partnership with Brownsville police and have updated some of their campus policies.

"This year we're actually excited to welcome 798 students," Hinojosa said. "We do work closely with the Brownsville Police Department, and we do have an officer on campus every day, ensuring the safety of our students, aside from the security measures that we're taking as a district."

This year, students and staff will get basic emergency response training, new phones in every classroom have also been installed in case of an emergency.

IDEA Public Schools are asking students to use clear or mesh backpacks. Cell phones will also have to be put away during the school day.

The goal is to create a safe and focused learning environment.

