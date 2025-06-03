Mission construction company owner pleads guilty to defrauding clients out of $770,000

Photo credit: MGN Online

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story quoted the U.S. Attorney’s Office in identifying Mario Alberto Rodriguez as a realtor. The indictment identifies Rodriguez as the owner of a construction company, and not a realtor. The story has been updated to reflect that.

The Mission owner of a construction company faces up to 20 years in federal prison after admitting to his role in a scheme that defrauded clients out of more than $770,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District.

Mario Alberto Rodriguez pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to a news release.

According to the release, Rodriguez used false warranty deeds to mislead lenders and real estate clients. According to the indictment against him, Rodriguez used his company, MAR Construction, in the scheme.

Others employed by the company were also involved, the indictment alleges.

“Rodriguez would defraud homebuyers and short-term lenders by selling a lot with proposed townhome construction without filing the warranty deed,” the news release stated. “This left no record of the sale and allowed him to sell the same property multiple times. Rodriguez would then instruct co-conspirators to take out new loans on the previously sold properties in order to use the cash for other purposes.”

Construction was never completed, and victims were unable to take possession of the properties due to the scheme.

The FBI, Texas Department of Insurance, McAllen Police Department and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.

Sentencing for Rodriguez is set for Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025.

Rodriguez is out on bond.