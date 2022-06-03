Mission family calls on community for help after losing everything in house fire

Mayra Hernandez and her family say they owe their lives to their dog, Chispa, after a fire broke out in their Mission home.

“My husband and son heard her barking and it was loud enough for us to notice and get out in time,” Hernandez said in Spanish. “And because of her we’re still here.”

Mayra, her husband, her two kids, and Chispa all made it out of safely, but their home is a total loss.

“We had enough time to get out, but that was it,” Hernandez said. “The fire spread very quickly.”

Now, they’re left with nothing but the clothes on their back.

The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's office says the fire started because of an electrical malfunction with the water heater. The family is staying at a hotel, thanks to the county’s help. They’ll be able to stay there for 10 days.

“We lost everything,” Hernandez said. “We don’t have anything left. The cars caught on fire, too.”

The family is now calling on the community for help.

“Any help is greatly appreciated,” said Mayra’s daughter, Cynthia Gomez. “They were left with nothing. I’m trying as best as I can to help with whatever I can.”

If you would like to help, call 956-766-1471.