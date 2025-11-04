Mission family speaks out after stray bullet enters child's bedroom

The dangers of celebratory gunfire usually increase in cases during the holidays.

One Mission family is speaking out after they say a stray bullet recently pierced their home, landing just a few feet away from their child's bed.

Law enforcement is reminding everyone that shooting recklessly within city limits could face serious charges.

The Mission family says they've lived in the area for about five years and hear gunshots multiple times a week. The family lives near Western Road and TX-107.

Family members say they are used to hearing gunshots in the neighborhood, but a couple of weekends ago, a bullet allegedly entered their home, piercing through the walls near one of their child's bed.

"We know the neighbors shoot far away, but this time it sounded very close," Mission resident Aaron Andrade said.

They say they called police when the shots sounded closer than usual, but shortly after police checked it out, the gunshots began again. Investigators are now reviewing reports from the area.

Mission police say it's against city ordinance to discharge a firearm within city limits, unless you're at a designated range or in self-defense.

"People need to understand that number one, it's illegal, number two, you will be facing consequences, but more importantly a stray bullet can hit an innocent person," Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Raul Gonzalez said.

The penalties for illegally firing a gun can range from a Class C misdemeanor to felony charges if someone is hurt or property is damaged.

Authorities say they typically see an increase in these incidents around holidays and are urging residents to call 911 if they hear gunfire.

Authorities add firing a gun in a neighborhood is a crime that can carry fines and possible jail time, even if no one is hurt.

Watch the video above for the full story.