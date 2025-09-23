Mission Fire Safety Fest set for next week

The Mission Fire Department is inviting the public to learn about fire safety.

The Mission Fire Safety Fest is set for Monday, Sept. 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Leo Peña Placita Park — located at 803 N. Conway Ave.

The event will feature games, a visit from Jurassic RGV, a live fire demonstration and Mission firefighters and EMTs helping the public charge into fire safety.

Watch the video above for more information.