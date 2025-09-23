Mission Fire Safety Fest set for next week
The Mission Fire Department is inviting the public to learn about fire safety.
The Mission Fire Safety Fest is set for Monday, Sept. 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Leo Peña Placita Park — located at 803 N. Conway Ave.
The event will feature games, a visit from Jurassic RGV, a live fire demonstration and Mission firefighters and EMTs helping the public charge into fire safety.
Watch the video above for more information.
More News
News Video
-
Mission teen named Boys & Girls Club's National Youth of the Year
-
Gov. Abbott awards $26 million in funding for Mid-Valley Airport expansion
-
State and defense rest their cases in Donna murder trial
-
Second suspect wanted in connection with manslaughter investigation
-
Made in the 956: Harlingen nurse raising stroke awareness through music