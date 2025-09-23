x

Mission Fire Safety Fest set for next week

Mission Fire Safety Fest set for next week
6 hours 50 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, September 23 2025 Sep 23, 2025 September 23, 2025 2:29 PM September 23, 2025 in News - Local

The Mission Fire Department is inviting the public to learn about fire safety.

The Mission Fire Safety Fest is set for Monday, Sept. 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Leo Peña Placita Park — located at 803 N. Conway Ave.

The event will feature games, a visit from Jurassic RGV, a live fire demonstration and Mission firefighters and EMTs helping the public charge into fire safety.

Watch the video above for more information. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days