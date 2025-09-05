Mission High School, surrounding areas experiencing power outages, according to AEP
AEP Texas is reporting more than 800 power outages in Mission.
The city of Mission said the outage is affecting several areas near Mission High School, the Mission Museum and surrounding neighborhoods.
According to the AEP Texas power outage map, 844 customers are without power, and they are estimating power to be restored by 12:30 p.m.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
