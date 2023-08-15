x

Mission police investigate four-vehicle crash caused by speeding driver

Tuesday, August 15 2023

Mission police are investigating a major accident they say was caused by a speeding driver.

The accident happened Tuesday morning at the intersection of Shary Road and Griffin Parkway.

Police say a driver failed to control their speed and hit another vehicle, causing a chain reaction. Three people taken to the hospital, including a minor.

Police say injuries were non-life threatening and a total of four vehicles were involved. The crash is still under investigation.

