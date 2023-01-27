Mission Police Officer Struck by Vehicle Recovering, Suspect Arraigned

MISSION – A 27-year-old man was arraigned following a robbery at a Mission store Monday night.

Emmanuel Perez, of Mission, is facing aggravated assault on a public servant, resisting arrest, evading arrest with a vehicle and driving while intoxicated charges.

A Mission officer was hit after he came in contact with Perez around 11 p.m.

Mission Police Chief Robert Dominguez said the call for police backup started when the suspect tried to steal beer at the H-E-B on the intersection of Conway Ave. and FM 495. Perez fled the store after a store clerk confronted him.

Minutes later, police found Perez inside his vehicle on the northwest side of Griffin Parkway. They said he had a knife in his lap and a beer in his hand. Officers tried to pull him out of the vehicle after he rolled down his window.

During the struggle, Perez managed to turn on the vehicle and led authorities on a high speed chase that ended in 8 Mile and Moorefield Rd.

DPS along with Hidalgo County Sheriff's assisted in Perez's arrest

We’re told the officer suffered injuries to his left leg. He was taken to Mission Regional Medical to be treated.

He is now home in stable condition.

Perez was given a $610,000 bond and remains at the Hidalgo County jail.