Mission police search for two suspects in HEB theft
Mission police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing from an HEB on Sunday.
The HEB they are accused of stealing from is located on East Expressway 83 and officials believe the suspects are in their mid 30s.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Mission Crimestoppers at (956) 581-8477.
