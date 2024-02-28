Mitch McConnell Dimitirá como líder republicano del Senado
Mitch McConnell informa que estará dejando el puesto como líder republicano del senado durante el mes de noviembre en este año.
El legislador de 82 años de Kentucky es el líder de senado con más tiempo de tal labor en la historia.
McConnell informa que planea cumplir con su término del senado, el cual concluye en enero del 2027.
