Mobile home fire in Weslaco under investigation
Fire officials are investigating a fire that happened in a mobile home in Weslaco.
The fire happened Sunday on east Mile 10 North.
The family living at the residence were not home when the fire occurred, and no other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
