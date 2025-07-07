Monday, July 7, 2025: Spotty showers with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
Suspect killed after shooting at McAllen Border Patrol building
-
Harlingen police investigating after man killed in auto-pedestrian crash
-
Donations being collected in the Rio Grande Valley for victims of deadly...
-
Photographer's Perspective: Finding the story within a frame
-
Crews to begin road reconstruction project in Weslaco