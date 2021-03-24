More stimulus checks set to hit bank accounts Wednesday— additional payments to be released weekly

Have you received your stimulus check?

If you don't see a stimulus check direct deposit into your bank account this afternoon, don't worry— more checks are on the way.

According to officials with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) additional payments will now be released on a weekly basis.

To speed up the process, IRS officials said everyone who qualifies will not receive a direct deposit this time.

Instead some people will receive checks or debit cards.

IRS Spokeswoman Irma Treviño said it's crucial for people to update addresses using the 8822 'Change of Address' form .

Treviño said the IRS can not retain the third stimulus check regardless of tax debts.