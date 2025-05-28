More than 1,100 Cameron County residents without power following thunderstorms
EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated throughout.
More than 1,300 Rio Grande Valley residents are without power following Wednesday morning thunderstorms.
Outage maps from Magic Valley Electric Cooperative and AEP Texas shows nearly all the outages, 1,166, are from MVEC customers in Cameron County as of Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.
On Wednesday at noon, Channel 5 News reported over 4,000 customers without power. The majority of the outages were from the McAllen area.
Traffic signals in McAllen were affected by the outages, but the city said power has since been restored.
According to the First Warn 5 Weather team, scattered thunderstorms struck the Valley with Doppler radar estimating half an inch to five inches of rain have fallen, with the highest amounts in rural areas.
More News
News Video
-
Small Business Administration opens recovery center in Harlingen
-
New Texas law would increase penalties for 'ambulance chasers'
-
Sinkhole causes road closure near La Joya
-
McAllen fire chief discusses staying safe outdoors during the summer
-
Driver killed after striking utility pole in Willacy County
Sports Video
-
Texas Southmost women's soccer adds Raymondville's Briana Sanchez
-
Roma's Gael Rodriguez signs with Texas A&M-International track & field
-
UTRGV track & field sets program record as Vaquero athletes seek to...
-
San Antonio Spurs Keldon Johnson Youth Clinic at the DHR Sports Center...
-
RGV Red Crowns win home opener against Central Dallas FC