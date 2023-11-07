x

More than 11,000 AEP customers without power in Hidalgo County

2 hours 42 seconds ago Tuesday, November 07 2023 Nov 7, 2023 November 07, 2023 2:40 PM November 07, 2023 in News - Local
Courtesy of MGNonline.com

AEP is reporting more than 11,000 of those customers are out of Hidalgo County.

The outage is mostly around the McAllen/Pharr area. There has been no word yet on what the cause is.

A spokesperson with AEP, Eladio Jaimez, said the cause is a transmission outage and estimated time of restoration is around 4:30 p.m.

To report a power outage, click here.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days