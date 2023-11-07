More than 11,000 AEP customers without power in Hidalgo County

Courtesy of MGNonline.com

AEP is reporting more than 11,000 of those customers are out of Hidalgo County.

The outage is mostly around the McAllen/Pharr area. There has been no word yet on what the cause is.

A spokesperson with AEP, Eladio Jaimez, said the cause is a transmission outage and estimated time of restoration is around 4:30 p.m.

To report a power outage, click here.