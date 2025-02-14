More than 30 streetlights set up in Edinburg colonia

A colonia in the Edinburg area now has streetlights.

More than 30 streetlights were lit up on Thursday in the Muniz Subdivision, off of Trenton Road near Jam Square.

The colonia is home to more than 750 people.

The streetlights were made possible in part by the nonprofit Arise Adelante. They helped collect signatures for a petition.

"When the people sign, they are agreeing to the extra cost they will pay for services on their property taxes," Arise Adelante Community Organizer Andrea Landeros said.

The colonia falls under Hidalgo County Precinct 1. The commissioner says he is glad the area now has lights.

"What this provides is additional safety and security for people who live here," Hidalgo County Commissioner Precinct 1 David Fuentes said.

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 helped pay to install the lights. Officials said it cost about $70,000 which came from the precinct's general fund.