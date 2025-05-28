More than 4,000 Valley residents without power following thunderstorms

More than 4,000 Rio Grande Valley residents are without power following Wednesday morning thunderstorms.

The Magic Valley Coop power outage map reported 1,489 customers are without power and AEP is reporting 2,956 customers are without power.

Power outage maps for both electric companies show most outages are in McAllen, and traffic signals are being affected.

According to a news release from the city of McAllen, the traffic signals affected are:

- 10th Street and Houston Avenue

- Main Street and Houston Avenue

- Broadway Street and Houston Avenue

- 10th Street and Dallas Avenue

- Main Street and Jackson Avenue

- 10th Street and Jackson Avenue

According to First Warn 5 Weather, there were scattered thunderstorms across the valley with Doppler radar estimating half an inch to five inches of rain have fallen, with the highest amounts in rural areas.